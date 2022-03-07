GOL Reports 80.3% Load Factor For February
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) reported preliminary air traffic figures for February 2022.
- GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 35.0%, and the load factor was 80.3%, a 0.5 p.p decrease compared to February 2021. Total supply (ASK) increased 35.8%.
- In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 30.9%, supply (ASK) increased by 31.2%, and the domestic load factor was 80.7%, a 0.1 p.p decrease compared to February 2021.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 98 million, the demand (RPK) was 69 million, and the international load factor was 70.7%.
- February seat occupancy rose 37.8%, and the number of departures increased by 37.1%.
- Price Action: GOL shares traded lower by 13.3% at $5.11 on the last check Monday.
