Arcimoto, Virginia Clean Cities Launch Pilot Program To Test EVs
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:48pm   Comments
  • Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has entered into a joint pilot program with Virginia Clean Cities to test the Fun Utility Vehicle, Deliverator, and Flatbed across the state.
  • The pilot program, beginning on April 15, will test Arcimoto vehicles across the state by various state and municipal organizations.
  • The Virginia Clean Cities program is sponsored by the Department of Energy and promotes alternative fuel use in the transportation sector.
  • Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 9.30% at $7.01 on the last check Monday.

