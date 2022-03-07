Arcimoto, Virginia Clean Cities Launch Pilot Program To Test EVs
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has entered into a joint pilot program with Virginia Clean Cities to test the Fun Utility Vehicle, Deliverator, and Flatbed across the state.
- The pilot program, beginning on April 15, will test Arcimoto vehicles across the state by various state and municipal organizations.
- The Virginia Clean Cities program is sponsored by the Department of Energy and promotes alternative fuel use in the transportation sector.
- Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 9.30% at $7.01 on the last check Monday.
