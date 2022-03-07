Hostess Brands Plans To Add New Bakery In Arkansas
- Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) plans to convert an idled factory in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, into a bakery.
- The company will invest $120 million - $140 million to transform the 330,000 square-foot facility.
- The company expects the bakery to be operational in the second half of 2023 and create 150 new jobs over three years.
- Hostess Brands anticipates the new bakery to increase its capacity across its bakeries on its Donettes and cake platforms by approximately 20%.
- Price Action: TWNK shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $22.32 on the last check Monday.
