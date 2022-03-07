Missfresh Arranges For $300M Funding Via Standby Equity Purchase Agreement
- Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ: MF) has entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) with YA II PN LTD, a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership managed by Yorkville Advisor Global LP.
- Missfresh will sell up to $300 million of Class B ordinary shares at any time, based on its funding requirement, during the 36 months following the March 4, 2022, date of the SEPA.
- "The additional fundings will give us robust operational and strategic flexibility as we drive forward to further implement our strategy and achieve our commercial milestones," said CEO Zheng Xu.
- Price Action: MF shares are trading at $2.03 on Monday's last check.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Financing Small Cap General