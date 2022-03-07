 Skip to main content

Benchmark Sees Minimal Impact From Netflix's Operations Suspension In Russia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:45am   Comments
  • Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan does not consider Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLXsuspension of operations in Russia a significant blow to the streaming giant's overall business.
  • There is "a clear crisis fallout" that could affect Netflix's stock valuation and international growth numbers, but its Russian subscriber base is paltry compared to other countries and regions.
  • "The isolated financial effect is minimal," Harrigan said, noting that "less than an estimated 1 million of [Netflix's] 222 million [subscribers] reside in the Russian Federation."
  • Harrigan remained "bullish" on the global direct-to-consumer streaming TV market. 
  • However, Harrigan acknowledged that Netflix's strong position in the streaming TV market was vulnerable to the growing competition.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 0.73% at $359.08 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Tech

