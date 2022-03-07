Benchmark Sees Minimal Impact From Netflix's Operations Suspension In Russia
- Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan does not consider Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) suspension of operations in Russia a significant blow to the streaming giant's overall business.
- There is "a clear crisis fallout" that could affect Netflix's stock valuation and international growth numbers, but its Russian subscriber base is paltry compared to other countries and regions.
- "The isolated financial effect is minimal," Harrigan said, noting that "less than an estimated 1 million of [Netflix's] 222 million [subscribers] reside in the Russian Federation."
- Harrigan remained "bullish" on the global direct-to-consumer streaming TV market.
- However, Harrigan acknowledged that Netflix's strong position in the streaming TV market was vulnerable to the growing competition.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 0.73% at $359.08 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for NFLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Jefferies
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
