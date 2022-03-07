 Skip to main content

Why Houston American Energy Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2022 9:40am   Comments
Why Houston American Energy Shares Are Soaring Today

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) is soaring Monday morning amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.

Oil prices are continuing to surge higher amid supply disruptions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The increasing likelihood of a ban on Russian oil and natural gas has pushed oil to the highest levels since 2008.

WTI crude traded over $130 Sunday evening while Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded as high as $139.

Houston American Energy is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil properties.

See Also: Why Occidental Petroleum Shares Are Rising Today

HUSA 52-Week Range: $1.07 - $3.12

Houston American Energy shares were up 73.7% at $3.30 at time of publication.

Photo: jp26jp from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

