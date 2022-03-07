Why Houston American Energy Shares Are Soaring Today

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) is soaring Monday morning amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.

Oil prices are continuing to surge higher amid supply disruptions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The increasing likelihood of a ban on Russian oil and natural gas has pushed oil to the highest levels since 2008.

WTI crude traded over $130 Sunday evening while Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded as high as $139.

Houston American Energy is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil properties.

HUSA 52-Week Range: $1.07 - $3.12

Houston American Energy shares were up 73.7% at $3.30 at time of publication.

Photo: jp26jp from Pixabay.