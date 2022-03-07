Electrameccanica Makes British Columbia New Global Corporate Headquarters
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) announced the new site of its global corporate headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia.
- The new headquarters provides an expanded 14,000 square foot area for the company's Engineering, Accounting, Finance, HR, Logistics, and Operations Departments to operate under a single roof for the first time.
- "The new headquarters will serve as the epicenter for our growth initiatives as we focus on the infrastructure that will support a global production ramp, ensuring the success of the overall Company," said CEO Kevin Pavlov.
- Price Action: SOLO shares are trading higher by 1.12% at $1.80 in premarket on the last check Monday.
