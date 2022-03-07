 Skip to main content

Cathie Wood's Ark Is Bullish On This Self-Driving Startup Despite Last Week's 32% Plunge
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2022 3:35am   Comments
Cathie Wood's Ark Is Bullish On This Self-Driving Startup Despite Last Week's 32% Plunge

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management said on Saturday it was bullish on self-driving startup TuSimple Holdings Inc (NYSE: TSP) despite a management shakeup last week that spooked investors.

What Happened: TuSimple’s shares plummeted 32.6% last week after an unexpected management reshuffle that saw co-founder and CTO Xiaodi Hou taking over the CEO and chairman roles from Cheng Lu. The company said it was part of a "planned executive succession." 

“We have confidence in Xiaodi’s ability to execute on TuSimple’s autonomous strategy,” Wood's firm wrote in an email to provide a weekly update on stocks that fell over 15%. 

San Diego, California-based TuSimple’s stock fell 21% on Thursday, closing at $13 a share, well below its April IPO price of $40. It fell another 13.3% on Friday.

The startup said Lu will remain an adviser to the new CEO until March 2023 to ensure an effective transition.

See Also: TuSimple Reports Receiving 6,775 Orders For Its Self-Driving Electric Truck

Hou is seen as an expert in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and currently holds more than 30 patents related to autonomous vehicles. 

Why It Matters: Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) held 11 million shares, worth $146.7 million in TuSimple, ahead of Friday’s trade.

Ark Invest counts Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) among its largest bets and has also been buying shares in Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). 

Price Action: TuSimple stock closed 13.3% lower at $11.5 a share on Friday. The stock is down 68.4% YTD.

Photo Courtesy: TuSimple

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

