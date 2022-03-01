 Skip to main content

Nvidia Updates On Cybersecurity Attack
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 7:45am   Comments
Nvidia Updates On Cybersecurity Attack
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) admitted that a cyber attacker had leaked employee credentials and some company proprietary information online after breaching their systems, Reuters reports.
  • A ransomware outfit under the name "Lapsus$" claimed to be responsible for the leak and seemingly has information about the schematics, drivers, and firmware, among other data, about the graphics chips.
  • Related Content: Nvidia Reportedly Under Cyberattack: What You Need To Know
  • "We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," Nvidia's spokesperson said.
  • Nvidia became aware of the breach on January 23. 
  • Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the U.S., known for its graphics processing units (GPU).
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 0.89% at $241.68 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

