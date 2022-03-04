 Skip to main content

Alpine 4's Subsidiary Morris Sheet Metal Pockets $4.6M In New Projects
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 11:13am   Comments
Alpine 4's Subsidiary Morris Sheet Metal Pockets $4.6M In New Projects
  • Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) subsidiary, Morris Sheet Metal (MSM) of Indiana, has secured several new projects totaling $4.6 million in the educational and healthcare facilities space.
  • Morris Sheet Metal is a full-service HVAC Contractor offering design, fabrication, and installation services.
  • "With the volatility of 2021, it's confidence-inspiring to see some re-balancing in construction, culminating in this newly awarded work. Morris Sheet Metal has garnered a stellar reputation in the area, and we anticipate the flow of more work as supply chain issues continue to ease," commented CEO Kent Wilson.
  • Price Action: ALPP shares are trading lower by 5.37% at $1.41 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

