Sidus Space Partners With Aitech Systems To Support LizzieSat Constellation
- Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) established a strategic partnership with Aitech Systems to support LizzieSat Constellation.
- LizzieSats are 3D manufactured Low Earth Orbit microsatellites focused on developing and testing upcoming spacecraft technologies for multiple customers.
- Aitech Systems is developing and delivering custom LizzieSat Command and Data Handling (C&DH) flight computers and peripherals through this partnership.
- Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 11.6% at $5.01 on the last check Friday.
