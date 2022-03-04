 Skip to main content

Sidus Space Partners With Aitech Systems To Support LizzieSat Constellation
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 11:08am   Comments
  • Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDUestablished a strategic partnership with Aitech Systems to support LizzieSat Constellation.
  • LizzieSats are 3D manufactured Low Earth Orbit microsatellites focused on developing and testing upcoming spacecraft technologies for multiple customers.
  • Aitech Systems is developing and delivering custom LizzieSat Command and Data Handling (C&DH) flight computers and peripherals through this partnership.
  • Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 11.6% at $5.01 on the last check Friday.

