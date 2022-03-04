Forward Air Provides Mid-Quarter Update, Remains Optimistic On Q1
- Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) reported a revenue per shipment increase of 52.5% year-over-year and a revenue per hundredweight increase of 16.1% Y/Y for the quarter-to-date period through February 2022.
- The weight per shipment increased 28.7% Y/Y, and pounds per day increased 10.7 Y/Y.
- “We believe our solid results illustrate the ongoing positive momentum in our business, and we remain optimistic about First Quarter results based on our performance through February,” commented Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President, and CEO.
- Price Action: FWRD shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $103.55 on the last check Friday.
