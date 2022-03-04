 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Forward Air Provides Mid-Quarter Update, Remains Optimistic On Q1
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Share:
Forward Air Provides Mid-Quarter Update, Remains Optimistic On Q1
  • Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRDreported a revenue per shipment increase of 52.5% year-over-year and a revenue per hundredweight increase of 16.1% Y/Y for the quarter-to-date period through February 2022.
  • The weight per shipment increased 28.7% Y/Y, and pounds per day increased 10.7 Y/Y.
  • “We believe our solid results illustrate the ongoing positive momentum in our business, and we remain optimistic about First Quarter results based on our performance through February,” commented Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President, and CEO.
  • Price Action: FWRD shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $103.55 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FWRD)

Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2022
Wolfe Research Downgrades Trucking Sector To Underweight; Adjusts Ratings For Related Stocks
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Forward Air
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022
Stephens Bumps Up Forward Air Price Target By 43%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com