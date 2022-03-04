Meritor Inks Collaboration Agreement With ConMet For Zero-Emission Trailers
- Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) has partnered with ConMet to develop purpose-built trailer suspensions and brakes. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics in the commercial vehicle industry.
- The collaboration will also develop tire inflation systems to work with ConMet's PreSet Plus eHub.
- The partnership is aimed to enable the production of zero-emissions refrigerated trailers. The companies will also continue to jointly evaluate the application of advanced technologies that address evolving e-mobility market trends.
- Price Action: MTOR shares closed higher by 0.95% at $36.10 on Thursday.
