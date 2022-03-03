 Skip to main content

EuroDry Enters New Charter For M/V Molyvos Luck Vessel
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 3:21pm   Comments
  • EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ: EDRYentered a new time charter contract for the 2014-built M/V Molyvos Luck vessel, for a period of a minimum of eleven and a maximum of thirteen months, at a daily rate of $25,750.
  • The company expects the new rate to commence in early May 2022.
  • Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry, said, "The new charter secures us with a minimum of $8.5 million of contracted gross revenues and is expected to make a total EBITDA contribution in excess of $5.5 million."
  • The company anticipated the new charter to improve profitability and cash flow visibility, with charter coverage at about 29% for 2022.
  • Price Action: EDRY shares are trading lower by 0.72% at $26.10 on the last check Thursday.

