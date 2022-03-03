 Skip to main content

Diana Shipping Inks Time Charter Contract With Cargill For Santa Barbara Vessel
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 2:12pm   Comments
  • Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for the 2015-built m/v Santa Barbara Capesize dry bulk vessel.
  • The gross charter rate is $29,500 per day, for a period until minimum May 10, 2023, up to maximum July 10, 2023. The new charter period is expected to commence on March 15, 2022.
  • The Santa Barbara vessel is currently chartered at a gross charter rate of $17,250 per day.
  • The company expects the employment to generate ~$12.24 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the new time charter.
  • Price Action: DSX shares are trading lower by 3.15% at $4.92 on the last check Thursday.

