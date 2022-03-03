 Skip to main content

Jacobs, Electreon Join Forces On Wireless EV Charging Projects
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 1:30pm   Comments
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) and Electron, a wireless and in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology provider, established a strategic collaboration.
  • The companies will join forces on select wireless EV charging projects across the U.S.
  • "Continuing to collaborate with Electreon is exciting and directly supports Jacobs' focus on instilling and sustaining innovation in our company culture and the solutions we provide," said Jacobs VP and Global Transportation Market Director Patrick King.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $127.76 on the last check Thursday.

