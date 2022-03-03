 Skip to main content

Aaron's Boosts Buyback Authorization, Extends Maturity
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 1:07pm   Comments
  • Aaron’s Company Inc (NYSE: AANBoard of Directors has increased its share repurchase authorization to $250 million from the original $150 million plan.
  • The company has also extended the maturity by one year to December 31, 2024.
  • As of March 2, 2022, approximately $147 million remains available under the new authorization limit.
  • The company held $22.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: AAN shares traded higher by 6.35% at $22.39 on the last check Thursday.

