Aaron's Boosts Buyback Authorization, Extends Maturity
- Aaron’s Company Inc (NYSE: AAN) Board of Directors has increased its share repurchase authorization to $250 million from the original $150 million plan.
- The company has also extended the maturity by one year to December 31, 2024.
- As of March 2, 2022, approximately $147 million remains available under the new authorization limit.
- The company held $22.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: AAN shares traded higher by 6.35% at $22.39 on the last check Thursday.
