Knightscope Bags Contract For K5 Autonomous Security Robot
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:25am   Comments
  • Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) has agreed to provide the new K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to a Texas-based manufacturer of premium quality lubricants and associated products. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The K5 ASR will provide a reliable, persistent presence to boost confidence in the security of this Houston facility.
  • Price Action: KSCP shares are trading lower by 4.92% at $6.38 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

