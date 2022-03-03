Knightscope Bags Contract For K5 Autonomous Security Robot
- Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) has agreed to provide the new K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to a Texas-based manufacturer of premium quality lubricants and associated products. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The K5 ASR will provide a reliable, persistent presence to boost confidence in the security of this Houston facility.
- Price Action: KSCP shares are trading lower by 4.92% at $6.38 on the last check Thursday.
