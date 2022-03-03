Anaplan Shares Pop As Analysts Cheer Q4 Earnings
- Analysts raised their price targets on Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) post Q4 results.
- Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi raised the PT to $65 from $60 (26.7% upside) and kept a Buy.
- The company posted Q4 results and raised its fiscal 2023 guide above consensus estimates, the latest back-office player to benefit from the enterprise spending resumption.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight and raised the PT from $60 to $65.
- Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy and lowered the PT from $95 to $65.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained an Equal-Weight and raised the PT from $48 to $52 (fair priced).
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight and raised the PT from $58 to $59 (15% upside).
- Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim raised the PT to $50 from $45 (fair-priced) but kept a Hold.
- The company's Q3 results were "solid." Anaplan reported the highest ACV and net new ACV growth in 3 years, driven by a strong resurgence in considerable deal activity.
- But he is wary of increasing competition and whether it can maintain the current strength in the new customer activity consistently.
- Price Action: PLAN shares traded higher by 6.58% at $49.74 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for PLAN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Mar 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
