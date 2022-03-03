 Skip to main content

Anaplan Shares Pop As Analysts Cheer Q4 Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 11:03am   Comments
  • Analysts raised their price targets on Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLANpost Q4 results.
  • Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi raised the PT to $65 from $60 (26.7% upside) and kept a Buy
  • The company posted Q4 results and raised its fiscal 2023 guide above consensus estimates, the latest back-office player to benefit from the enterprise spending resumption.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight and raised the PT from $60 to $65.
  • Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy and lowered the PT from $95 to $65.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained an Equal-Weight and raised the PT from $48 to $52 (fair priced).
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight and raised the PT from $58 to $59 (15% upside).
  • Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim raised the PT to $50 from $45 (fair-priced) but kept a Hold. 
  • The company's Q3 results were "solid." Anaplan reported the highest ACV and net new ACV growth in 3 years, driven by a strong resurgence in considerable deal activity.
  • But he is wary of increasing competition and whether it can maintain the current strength in the new customer activity consistently.
  • Price Action: PLAN shares traded higher by 6.58% at $49.74 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for PLAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

