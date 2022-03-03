 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:48am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Alleghany (NYSE:Y) - P/E: 8.96
  2. Security National Finl (NASDAQ:SNFCA) - P/E: 5.33
  3. National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) - P/E: 4.04
  4. CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) - P/E: 0.55
  5. Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) - P/E: 8.95

This quarter, Alleghany experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-1.26 in Q3 and is now $18.46. Security National Finl's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.51, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.54. National Western Life saw a decrease in earnings per share from 14.11 in Q2 to $11.27 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.16%, which has decreased by 0.05% from last quarter's yield of 0.21%.

Most recently, CNFinance Holdings reported earnings per share at $0.04, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.15. Banco Santander Chile has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.58, which has increased by 26.09% compared to Q3, which was 0.46.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

