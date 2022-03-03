 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PureCycle, iSustain Partner To Bring PureZero To Plastics Recycling Conference
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:48am   Comments
Share:
PureCycle, iSustain Partner To Bring PureZero To Plastics Recycling Conference
  • PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) teams up with iSustain Recycling, Inc. to bring its PureZero program to the Plastics Recycling Conference in the Washington, D.C. area, March 7-9, 2022.
  • The Plastics Recycling Conference will be the first sustainability conference to adopt the PureZero program.
  • Sustain Recycling and PureCycle will work together to ensure a PureZero waste footprint to reduce the environmental impact of the conference on the community.
  • Price Action: PCT shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $7.03 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCT)

11 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
SKGC, PureCycle To Open Polypropylene Recycling Plant In Ulsan, South Korea
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com