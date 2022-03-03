PureCycle, iSustain Partner To Bring PureZero To Plastics Recycling Conference
- PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) teams up with iSustain Recycling, Inc. to bring its PureZero program to the Plastics Recycling Conference in the Washington, D.C. area, March 7-9, 2022.
- The Plastics Recycling Conference will be the first sustainability conference to adopt the PureZero program.
- Sustain Recycling and PureCycle will work together to ensure a PureZero waste footprint to reduce the environmental impact of the conference on the community.
- Price Action: PCT shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $7.03 on the last check Thursday.
