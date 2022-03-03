Farmmi Raises $6M Via Equity Offering
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) has raised about $6 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 30 million of its shares.
- The shares were sold to various purchasers at $0.20 per share.
- The company recently disclosed its latest order for dried sliced Shiitake mushrooms for export to New York.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 2.83% at $0.19 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
