Farmmi Raises $6M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 6:32am   Comments
Farmmi Raises $6M Via Equity Offering
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) has raised about $6 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 30 million of its shares.
  • The shares were sold to various purchasers at $0.20 per share.
  • The company recently disclosed its latest order for dried sliced Shiitake mushrooms for export to New York.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 2.83% at $0.19 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

