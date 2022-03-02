AECOM Bags USAFA Contract To Support Campus Development
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has secured a sole-source IDIQ contract to provide master planning, architecture, and engineering services to the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA). Financial terms were not disclosed.
- AECOM's portfolio of work at USAFA includes master planning, facility assessments, building renovations, environmental services, and airfield designs.
- The company will deliver multi-disciplined planning and conceptual designs in support of USAFA's campus development efforts.
- Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 2.23% at $71.22 on the last check Wednesday.
