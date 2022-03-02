 Skip to main content

Arcimoto Partners With Directed Technologies For Australia Launch
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 2:22pm   Comments
  • Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has partnered with Directed Technologies to introduce the Fun Utility Vehicle and Deliverator to the Australian market.
  • Through the pilot program, Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by Directed Technologies' fleet clients specializing in last-mile delivery.
  • With the global head office and main distribution center in Melbourne Airport, Victoria, Directed Technologies has representation across all states of Australia.
  • "It's particularly encouraging to see the state governments within Australia, notably New South Wales and Victoria, increase their support for EV adoption with new charging infrastructure and subsidies for individuals as well as businesses," said Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer.
  • Price Action: FUV shares are trading lower by 0.43% at $6.85 on the last check Wednesday.

