Apple's Spring Event Could Come Sooner Than You Think: Major Launches Ahead

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) first hardware launch event may come sooner than many would have thought, if reports are to be believed.

What Happened: Cupertino is gearing up for launching the next-generation of a low-cost version of its iPhone, the iPhone SE, and an updated iPad, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in a report. D-Day will be as early as March 8 or around that date, the report added.

The company's previous major launch was the "Unleashed" event held on Oct. 18, 2021, when it announced the new MacBook Pro, AirPods3 and cheaper Apple Music voice plan.

The year is likely to be a launch-rich one, with several new products expected later in 2022, the report said. This would likely render 2022 as the year when Apple's biggest number of devices are launched in a single year, it added.

The new phone, according to the report, will be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years, adding 5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor. The design, however, will be similar to the current version that was launched in April 2020.

The new iPad that would be unveiled will be an update to the Air model, armed with a faster processor and 5G-enabled.

Gurman also suggested a new Mac with in-house Apple chips could be announced as early as March.

The columnist also said iOS 15.4 will likely be released in the first-half of March, with the upgraded version adding Face ID support for people wearing masks to iPhones and iPads, making it easier for users to unlock their devices.

"It also has new emojis and Universal Control, which lets customers use a single keyboard and trackpad across multiple iPads and Macs," Gurman said.

Other Events Lined Up For 2022: At the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple will likely announce software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Apple reportedly will hold multiple keynote events in the fall to launch the iPhone 14 and new Macs.

The 2022 lineup will likely include new iMac and Mac Pro desktops, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated low-end MacBook Pro, three Apple Watches, four iPhone 14 models and new AirPods.

The company is also planning new services, including a feature that allows the iPhone to accept payments with the tap of a credit card.

Apple closed Friday's session down 0.17% at $172.39.

