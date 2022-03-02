 Skip to main content

Apollo Looks To Merge Yahoo Sports With Betting Companies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:58pm   Comments
  • Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) is discussing with sports betting companies to merge their assets with Yahoo Sports, CNBC reports.
  • Apollo acquired Yahoo from Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZfor $5 billion in 2021.
  • Yahoo has spoken with is Australia-based Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (OTC: PBTHF), which has a market valuation of about $760 million.
  • Apollo and Yahoo are considering merging Yahoo Sports with an existing sports betting company and could set up an eventual spin-off of Yahoo Sports. The new company would likely keep the Yahoo branding.
  • Yahoo was an early provider of fantasy sports tools and still has millions of players likely to be crossover candidates for legalized sports betting. 
  • Price Action: APO shares traded higher by 3.77% at $64.73 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

