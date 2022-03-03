Benzinga Announces This Week's All Access Guests

Benzinga is thrilled to announce the guest lineup for our next All Access show, sponsored by TiiCKER, set to air Friday, March 4 at 9:15 am ET.

The Lineup

9:15 am: Opening Remarks

9:20 am: Creek Road Miners (OTCQB: CRKR)

9:40 am: SurgePays (NASDAQ: SURG)

10:00 am: MetaSoccer NFT (MSU/MSC)

10:40 am: Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC)

11:00 am: Schaeffer's Investment Research

What Is Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

The point of All Access is not to tell you whether a particular stock or investment is a good buy. We go beyond that, into the story of the company, the people behind it, and the sandbox they play in.

About TiiCKER

