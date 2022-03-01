 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Slips Post Q1 Results, Reiterates Q2, FY22 Outlook
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 1:49pm   Comments
Share:
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Slips Post Q1 Results, Reiterates Q2, FY22 Outlook
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: HOVreported first-quarter FY22 revenue of $565.31 million, a decline of 1.6% year-over-year, and below its Q1 outlook for total revenues of $640 million - $670 million.
  • Homebuilding gross margin, after the cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 260 bps to 19.9%.
  • SG&A was $72.2 million, or 12.8% of total revenues, for the quarter compared with $63.7 million, or 11.1% a year ago.
  • EPS improved to $3.07 from $2.75 in 1Q21.
  • Consolidated contract dollars for the quarter were $798.3 million (1,551 homes) versus $797.7 million (1,778 homes) in the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated contracts per community decreased to 14 compared to 16.9 contracts per community in last year's first quarter.
  • The dollar value of the consolidated contract backlog increased 13.2% Y/Y to $1.89 billion for the quarter.
  • Consolidated deliveries decreased to 1,174 homes from 1,385 homes in 1Q21.
  • The contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 14% compared with 17% in 1Q21.
  • As of January 31, 2022, total liquidity was $271 million; and ~2,900 lots were put under option or acquired in 27 consolidated communities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly by 0.2% Y/Y to $63.81 million, and margin expanded by 16 bps to 11.3%.
  • Outlook: Hovnanian reiterated its financial guidance for the second quarter and FY22. The company expects Q2 total revenues of $700 million - $750 million.
  • Hovnanian expects total revenues of $2.8 billion - $3 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $410 million - $460 million, and EPS of $26.50 - $32.00.
  • "Due to continued supply chain issues, persistent labor market tightness and lumber price fluctuations, we reiterate, rather than increase, our prior guidance for both the second quarter and fiscal 2022 year," said CFO Larry Sorsby.
  • Price Action: HOV shares traded lower by 2.24% at $93.97 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOV)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com