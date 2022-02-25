 Skip to main content

Nvidia Reportedly Under Cyberattack: What You Need To Know
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2022 3:23pm   Comments
Microchip powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been hit with a potential cyberattack, according to a report by The Telegraph

What Happened: A cyberattack on Nvidia carried out by an anonymous hacker has “completely compromised” the company’s internal systems, including developer tools and company email, the report said. 

In a statement, a Nvidia spokesman told The Telegraph: “We are investigating an incident. We don’t have any additional information to share at this time."

At this time it is unclear whether the attack is correlated to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

Why It’s Important: On Monday, in an interview with PBS NewsHour, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said: “We have no information to suggest a specific credible cyber threat against the U.S. homeland, but it is our responsibility to be prepared.”

The following day, President Joe Biden was presented with a menu of options for the U.S. to carry out massive cyberattacks designed to disrupt Russia’s ability to sustain its military operations in Ukraine. 

Other Nvidia news includes the collapse of what would be the largest chip deal in history. The mega-deal would have seen Nvidia, the world’s largest chip company by market capitalization, acquire Arm, a U.K. company that licenses chip designs that are increasingly vital across the tech idustry.

NVDA Price Action: Shares of Nvidia were trading 0.93% higher at $239.68 Friday afternoon. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: The TelegraphNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

