Here's How Toyota Looks To Resume Production Post Cyberattack
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) looks to resume work at all its Japanese factories on March 2 after a one-day shutdown, limiting the fallout from a cyberattack on one of its key suppliers, Bloomberg reports.
- The one-day domestic production stoppage likely affected ~13,000-vehicles' worth of production, representing about 5% of output for February.
- Toyota aims to resume operations at all 14 plants in its home country.
- Toyota had halted production at the plants due to impacts from a cyberattack against parts supplier Kojima Press Industry Co.
- It will take a week or two for the company to sort out the Kojima Press hack while Toyota used a workaround to get operations back up and running.
- According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida, Toyota should recover recent losses in April or May.
- Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.31% at $182.95 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.