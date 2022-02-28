Tesla Roadster Makes History With $250K Sale: Here's The World's Most Expensive Tesla

One of the first electric vehicles from a leading company in the sector saw its highest-ever sale price.

What Happened: A Tesla Roadster sold for $250,000 recently, marking the highest amount ever paid for the first model from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The vehicle was sold by Gruber Motor Company. The previous record was $190,000.

The 2008 Tesla Roadster had very low mileage — 840 miles — which made the vehicle stand out. The vehicle also has a low VIN number: VIN013.

The combination of low mileage and a low VIN number made the vehicle an expected hot and fast seller for Pete Gruber of Gruber Motor Company.

The owner settled on a listing price of $250,000. The listing received several offers over the asking price within the first few days. A final price for the vehicle has not been confirmed but it is over the $250,000 mark.

Previous estimates for Tesla Roadsters topped $1 million in 2020 but none sold for that amount. Instead consumers were willing to pay $50,000 to $70,000 for the vehicle, which was less than what the original vehicle cost.

In 2021, Tesla Roadsters were selling at auction in the $120,000 to $182,000 range.

Tesla Roadster sales have increased in 2022, with Gruber telling Electrek that sales and prices are rising for the first model Tesla vehicle.

Why It’s Important: The Tesla Roadster, which was first introduced in 2008, has now become a highly sought after collector’s item by car enthusiasts and fans of Tesla.

Around 2,400 Tesla Roadsters hit the market during a four-year production run from 2008 to 2012.

“In the future, when all new cars are electric, we will likely look back at the Tesla Roadster as the vehicle that sparked the automotive industry’s electric revolution,” Electrek said.

Several Roadsters were lost in accidents and some were also lost in fires, including over 31 lost in fires at Gruber Motor Company. Less than 2,000 examples may be left.

Photo by Alexander Baranov via Wikimedia.