Arcimoto Expands Pacific Northwest Demo Rental Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:36pm   Comments
  • Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) and Susie's Mopeds, an experience rental company in Friday Harbor, Washington, plan to begin demo rentals of Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicles on San Juan Island beginning in March.
  • Susie's Mopeds is the eighth Arcimoto rental location.
  • "This collaboration is another strong step forward for our destination rental strategy, as we aim to drive both revenue-per-vehicle-built and brand awareness, and give destination visitors an unforgettable, sustainable experience," said Arcimoto's Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer.
  • Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $5.82 on the last check Monday.

