5 Little-Known Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Systems Prepare For Russian Attacks

The cybersecurity sector showed signs of life on Feb. 24, as investors lifted the share prices of pivotal stocks in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

What happened: Geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe continue to churn as reports surface that Belarus may be preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine in support of the Russian invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered nuclear forces in Russia to "high-alert" on Sunday, further warning NATO to not interfere with what he’s described as a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Why it’s important: Investors are increasingly concerned that cyberattacks could be expanded to Western targets if the U.S. and Europe continue the economic sanctions placed on Russia. A successful cyberattack targeting the U.S. would adversely affect various systems, from banking to healthcare.

Benzinga has gathered a list of niche cybersecurity companies that are defending critical networks:

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN): A cloud-based, internet security technology company providing security as a service (SECaaS) and threat intelligence services to businesses. Services include email security, web security, DNS security, cloud sandboxing, inbound/outbound anti-spam services, real-time phishing detection and blocking, ransomware protection, URL filtering, IP reputation for email, malware attack detection, anti-malware and IP intelligence, botnet attack prevention, and cloud threat lookup.

Price Action: 29.63% lower in the last five days.

Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST): The company provides reliable and efficient IT solutions including infrastructure-as-a-Service, hybrid cloud solutions, disaster recovery, IBM systems and storage, software, cybersecurity, and other managed services focused on the IBM Power community across a variety of industries.

Price Action: 5.61% lower in the last five days.

Ironnet Inc (NYSE: IRNT): IronNet merges industry-leading cybersecurity products with unrivaled service to deliver the most advanced real-time defense across global, private, and public sectors. The company delivers the industry’s most advanced network detection and response capabilities, enhanced by analytics, threat intelligence, and a seamless ability to collaborate through Collective Defense.

Price Action: 1.21% lower in the last five days.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp (NASDAQ: CISO): The firm provides information technology managed services such as infrastructure and network assessment, data and server migration, enterprise network design, network security systems assessment and deployment, phone and communication services including voice over Internet protocol, and technology operation process and procedures.

Price Action: 1.90% lower in the last five days.

Safe T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) The company bio reads "Led by a team of industry leaders from B2B security firms, government agencies, and elite military units, we are passionate about enabling secure zero trust application and network access. We understand and appreciate the complex challenges of protecting data in today’s world of digital transformation, and develop cutting-edge technologies that get the job done."

Price Action: 13.87% lower in the last five days.

Also Read: Toyota Suspends Production At All Japanese Plant After 'Suspected Cyberattack' At Supplier's Facility