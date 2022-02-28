 Skip to main content

Fisker Hosts European Debut Of All-Electric Ocean SUV At Mobile World Congress
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:11am   Comments
  • Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSRdebuted its Fisker Ocean all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) to the European market at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
  • The five-passenger Fisker Ocean Sport features a range of 440 KM with a starting price of $37,499 in the U.S. (excluding taxes and incentives).
  • The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 390 miles /630 KM on a single charge.
  • The company is constructing its first European-based brand experience center in Munich, with plans for additional centers in other European countries. 
  • Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean for the U.S. and select European and Scandinavian countries will begin after the start of production in November 2022.
  • Price Action: FSR shares closed higher by 0.67% at $11.94 on Friday.

