Fisker Hosts European Debut Of All-Electric Ocean SUV At Mobile World Congress
- Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) debuted its Fisker Ocean all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) to the European market at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
- The five-passenger Fisker Ocean Sport features a range of 440 KM with a starting price of $37,499 in the U.S. (excluding taxes and incentives).
- The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 390 miles /630 KM on a single charge.
- The company is constructing its first European-based brand experience center in Munich, with plans for additional centers in other European countries.
- Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean for the U.S. and select European and Scandinavian countries will begin after the start of production in November 2022.
- Price Action: FSR shares closed higher by 0.67% at $11.94 on Friday.
