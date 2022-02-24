Why Marin Software Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares are trading lower by 13.6% at $3.06 during Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter sales results were lower year-over-year.

Marin Software reported $5.90 million in sales this quarter. This represents an 18% decrease over sales of $7.25 million the same period last year.

"As advertisers look to new channels and publishers for growth, MarinOne will be there to help them maximize their digital marketing investments," said Chris Lien, Marin Software's Chairman and CEO, "The addition of support for LinkedIn, CitrusAd, and Amazon DSP in Q4 further expands reach for B2B and retail advertisers."

Marin Software Inc provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.

Marin Software has a 52-week high of $27.26 and a 52-week low of $1.34.