NeuroMetrix's Quell Neuromodulator Will Be Tested In Long COVID-19 Syndrome
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 2:21pm   Comments
NeuroMetrix's Quell Neuromodulator Will Be Tested In Long COVID-19 Syndrome

NeuroMetrix Inc's (NASDAQ: NURO) Quell wearable neuromodulation technology will be evaluated for fibromyalgia-like syndrome in individuals with post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS, or "long COVID"). 

  • Quell is an advanced, non-invasive neuromodulation technology covered by 22 U.S. utility patents and numerous international patents. 
  • It is the only wearable neuromodulator enabled by a proprietary microchip that provides precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card. 
  • Related: NeuroMetrix Shares Rally On FDA Breakthrough Tag For Neurostimulation Device.
  • The FDA is currently reviewing Quell under a De Novo request to treat fibromyalgia symptoms. NeuroMetrix received an FDA Breakthrough Designation for this indication in July 2021.
  • The 40-patient PACS study will measure baseline to 4-week changes in pain, sleep, and fatigue. 
  • Price Action: NURO shares are up 1.71% at $4.17 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

