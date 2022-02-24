 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Urges 'Cool Headed' And 'Rational' Approach As Russian Forces Invade Ukraine — But Toes Russian Line On History
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2022 1:43am   Comments
Share:
China Urges 'Cool Headed' And 'Rational' Approach As Russian Forces Invade Ukraine — But Toes Russian Line On History

China said at the United Nations Security Council that it hopes all parties will stay “cool headed” and “rational” after Russia took military action in Ukraine on Wednesday night. 

What Happened: The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun, addressing the 8974th meeting of the Security Council said, “The situation in Ukraine is at a critical juncture.”

“China has been paying close attention to the situation,” Zhang said, urging restraint from “all parties.”

“We believe that a door to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue isn’t fully shut, nor should it be.”

The Chinese ambassador said, “There is a complex historical context on the Ukraine issue and that the current situation is a result of the interplay of many factors.”

Why It Matters: This week, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russian people and gave a revisionist account of Ukraine’s history. Putin said in the speech that Ukraine was a creation of the Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin after the revolution of 1917, according to a report from NBC news.

In a piece carried by the People’s Daily — the official newspaper of the Central Committee of China’s Communist Party — titled “China handles complex Ukraine crisis with caution, principle,” the authors noted the close strategic ties with Russia.

“The situation shows that Russia has seen through the weakness of the West led by the US and decided to take more direct actions to push the US and NATO to respond to its security concerns, and by recognizing the two regions as sovereign states, Russian forces would be able to enter the regions openly,” as per the People’s Daily. 

On Wednesday night, Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine after which explosions were heard in that country’s capital and other cities. 

U.S. Futures traded sharply lower after the invasion. At press time the S&P 500 futures traded 1.8% lower at 4,225.50, while NASDAQ traded 2.6% lower at 13,037.49. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed 1.8% lower at 421.95 on Wednesday. 

Read Next: Airlines Advised To Not Fly Over All Of Ukraine Over 'Extreme' Risk; Russia Shuts Down Eastern Ukrainian Airspace

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Markets Close The Week On A Strong Note Despite Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'A Right Money Man': A Look At Andrew Brimmer, The First Black Fed Governor
Did You Miss The Move In Block — Formerly Square — Stock? How To Trade The Gap Up
Has The SPY Priced In Russia-Ukraine War, Rate Hikes? A Technical Look At The SPDR S&P 500 Chart
What Happened In The Markets Thursday Has Only Occurred Twice
Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson To US Supreme Court
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China Russia-Ukraine Crisis Vladimir PutinNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com