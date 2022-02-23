SBEV Landed TapouT In 125 Walmart Stores

Photo by Caique Morais on Unsplash

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that through its existing distribution agreement with Central Distribution in Arkansas, TapouT, its high-performance energy drink will now be distributed through Walmart in Arkansas.

Central Distribution, an Arkansas family-owned wholesale beverage distributor since 1935, will launch all three flavors of TapouT in 125 Walmart stores throughout Arkansas. The agreement will begin with the initial launch in Bentonville, home to Walmart’s Corporate Headquarters. Tapout will be featured in all Walmart banners in Arkansas including SuperCenters and Walmart Neighborhood Marts.

“We are humbled and thrilled to be given this opportunity by Walmart. The TapouT line of high-sports drinks features a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits, and we believe that as more and more consumers become aware of the product, demand for it will continue to grow. This agreement puts us onto the shelves of the home state locations of one of the world’s greatest consumer destinations, and at the moment, Arkansas is full of outdoor activities and events and is the perfect location to introduce consumers to a better alternative in sports drinks, TapouT Performance”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

