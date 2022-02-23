Chegg Adopts $300M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Bank of America N.A. to repurchase $300 million of its common stock.
- Under the ASR, Chegg will receive about 8.6 million shares by February 25, 2022.
- The ASR transaction will be effectuated under Chegg's previously announced $1.0 billion securities repurchase program.
- As of January 31, 2022, $365 million remained available for future repurchases under this program, and $65 million will remain available after completion of the ASR.
- Price Action: CHGG shares are trading higher by 4.66% at $29.34 on the last check Wednesday.
