Chegg Adopts $300M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 2:27pm   Comments
  • Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Bank of America N.A. to repurchase $300 million of its common stock.
  • Under the ASR, Chegg will receive about 8.6 million shares by February 25, 2022. 
  • The ASR transaction will be effectuated under Chegg's previously announced $1.0 billion securities repurchase program. 
  • As of January 31, 2022, $365 million remained available for future repurchases under this program, and $65 million will remain available after completion of the ASR. 
  • Price Action: CHGG shares are trading higher by 4.66% at $29.34 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks General

