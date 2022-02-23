 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Cepton Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Cepton Shares Are Trading Higher Today
  • Maxim analyst Matthew Galinko initiated coverage of Cepton Inc (NASDAQ: CPTN) with a Buy rating and $22 price target. 
  • The price target implies an upside of 29.6%.
  • The analyst contended a broad appetite for driver assistance and accident mitigation systems to improve road safety.
  • Galinko said that the company's LiDAR technology is the leading contender to improve on current approaches.
  • Price Action: CPTN shares traded higher by 17.6% at $16.94 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CPTN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Maxim GroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CPTN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPTN)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Nasdaq Drops 50 Points
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com