Here's Why Cepton Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- Maxim analyst Matthew Galinko initiated coverage of Cepton Inc (NASDAQ: CPTN) with a Buy rating and $22 price target.
- The price target implies an upside of 29.6%.
- The analyst contended a broad appetite for driver assistance and accident mitigation systems to improve road safety.
- Galinko said that the company's LiDAR technology is the leading contender to improve on current approaches.
- Price Action: CPTN shares traded higher by 17.6% at $16.94 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for CPTN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Maxim Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
