Turning Point Brands Hikes Dividend By 9%
- Turning Point Brands Inc's (NYSE: TPB) board of directors has approved a 9% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.06 from $0.055 per share paid in January.
- The dividend is payable on April 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 18, 2022.
- The company held $128.3 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: TPB shares closed lower by 6.38% at $31.99 on Tuesday.
