Call of Duty's Planned 2023 Release Delayed By Activision: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 7:45am   Comments
  • Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) looks to delay a "Call of Duty" (COD) game, Bloomberg reports.
  • The failure of recent COD releases to meet sales expectations triggered the belief that Activision introduced new versions too rapidly.
  • Activision initially aimed to release the game in 2023. The postponement will make 2023 the first year the game series will not release a mainline title in nearly two decades. 
  • However, Activision is working on other projects to fill the gap.
  • The upcoming "Call of Duty" title set to come out later this year will receive a steady stream of new content, and there will be a free-to-play online game next year. 
  • The move was not related to Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFTimpending acquisition of Activision.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares closed higher by 0.22% at $81.23 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by amrothman via Pixaby

Posted-In: Briefs Call of DutyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

