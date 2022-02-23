 Skip to main content

Here's Why Alibaba Dumped Its Fundraising Plans
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 7:30am   Comments
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) discussed raising at least $1 billion for Lazada before calling off negotiations when talks bogged down over the Southeast Asian online mall's valuation, Bloomberg reports.
  • Alibaba had aimed to secure financing for Lazada ahead of its spinoff and a potential initial public offering.
  • Alibaba ditched the fundraising plan due to a lack of immediate requirement to avoid the volatile market, given shrinking valuations for tech companies from New York to Hong Kong. 
  • Alibaba is rooting for overseas growth as its home market cools and Beijing's Covid Zero policy continues to depress consumption across the world's second-largest economy.
  • Alibaba had outlined a long-term goal of quintupling Lazada's gross merchandise value.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.57% at $114.70 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

