Here's Why Alibaba Dumped Its Fundraising Plans
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) discussed raising at least $1 billion for Lazada before calling off negotiations when talks bogged down over the Southeast Asian online mall's valuation, Bloomberg reports.
- Alibaba had aimed to secure financing for Lazada ahead of its spinoff and a potential initial public offering.
- Alibaba ditched the fundraising plan due to a lack of immediate requirement to avoid the volatile market, given shrinking valuations for tech companies from New York to Hong Kong.
- Alibaba is rooting for overseas growth as its home market cools and Beijing's Covid Zero policy continues to depress consumption across the world's second-largest economy.
- Alibaba had outlined a long-term goal of quintupling Lazada's gross merchandise value.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.57% at $114.70 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
