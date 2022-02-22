 Skip to main content

More Trouble Brews For Alibaba's Jack Ma
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:31am   Comments
  • Last week Chinese regulators asked state-owned firms to kick-off a fresh round of checks to find out their investments and other linkages with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma's Ant Group, Bloomberg reports.
  • The regulatory authorities have asked the state-owned firms to submit the details of investments in equities and exposure to asset-backed securities and loans about Ant, Reuters reports.
  • The regulators have also ordered the state-owned banks and non-bank firms to make checks.
  • China previously derailed the Alibaba affiliate's $37 billion initial public offering.
  • Since the IPO debacle, Ant has embarked on a regulatory-driven restructuring plan to become a financial holding company.
  • Last month, China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, a leading state-owned asset management company in China, scrapped a planned Ant investment after pressure from state authorities.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 3.77% at $114.50 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

