 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lennar Forms JV With CPP Investments To Develop New Apartment Homes
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Lennar Forms JV With CPP Investments To Develop New Apartment Homes
  • Lennar Corp’s (NYSE: LEN) wholly-owned subsidiary LMC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) have formed a new joint venture (JV) to develop multifamily residential communities.
  • CPP Investments and LMC have allocated $979 million in equity to the joint venture.
  • CPP Investments will own a 96% stake, and LMC will own the remaining 4%.
  • The JV will focus on urban and suburban communities across major U.S. markets.
  • The venture will launch with five seed assets: One in Boston, one in Miami, and three in Denver, together totaling 1,371 apartment homes.
  • Price Action: LEN shares are trading lower by 2.91% at $86.83 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEN)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 27, 2022
Lennar: Dividend Insights
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lennar
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lennar
KeyBanc Downgrades Lennar - Read Why
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs HousingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com