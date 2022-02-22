Here's Why Vontier Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- Vontier Corp (NYSE: VNT) forged a $250 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank, N.A.
- Vontier will acquire the shares under a previously approved $500 million share repurchase authorization announced in May 2021.
- Vontier will likely have $250 million remaining under its current repurchase authorization following the ASR.
- The company intends to continue repurchases later in the year.
- Vontier held $572.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31. It generated $481.1 million in operating cash flow during the year.
- Price Action: VNT shares traded higher by 3.06% at $25.23 on the last check Tuesday.
