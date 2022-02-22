 Skip to main content

Here's Why Vontier Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:38pm   Comments
  • Vontier Corp (NYSE: VNT) forged a $250 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank, N.A. 
  • Vontier will acquire the shares under a previously approved $500 million share repurchase authorization announced in May 2021.
  • Vontier will likely have $250 million remaining under its current repurchase authorization following the ASR.
  • The company intends to continue repurchases later in the year.
  • Vontier held $572.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31. It generated $481.1 million in operating cash flow during the year.
  • Price Action: VNT shares traded higher by 3.06% at $25.23 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

