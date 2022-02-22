Paysafe Collaborates With Online Sports Betting, iGaming Firm Ballys: All You Need To Know
- Specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) forged a new collaboration with Ballys Corp (NYSE: BALY), a casino-entertainment company with growing omnichannel online sports betting and iGaming offerings.
- Paysafe has launched the partnership by streamlining player deposits for both the new Bally Bet online sportsbook for Arizona and the BallyCasino.com brand for New Jersey.
- The Bally Bet online sportsbook in Arizona will allow players within state lines to quickly deposit funds with the brand using their credit or debit card through integration with Paysafe's payment gateway.
- Simultaneously, the BallyCasino.com real-money online casino for New Jersey has plugged into the Paysafe payment gateway.
- Paysafe will integrate with numerous Bally Bet online sportsbooks for the partnership's phase two.
- Price Action: BALY shares traded higher by 0.49% at $35.22, and PSFE traded lower by 5.90% at $3.19 on the last check Tuesday.
