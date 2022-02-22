 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lottery.com Inks In-Vehicle Advertising Partnership With T-Mobile
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Lottery.com Inks In-Vehicle Advertising Partnership With T-Mobile
  • Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: LTRY) has signed an agreement with T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) to become the exclusive digital lottery brand for in-vehicle advertising. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Lottery.com will work with Marketing Solutions, T-Mobile's ad technology business, to reach audiences through video ads presented on screens inside rideshare vehicles.
  •  Lottery.com has the right as the exclusive digital lottery brand to execute comprehensive geo-targeted campaigns in jurisdictions where it offers its services.
  • Price Action: LTRY shares are trading higher by 5.82% at $3.82 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMUS + LTRY)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Here Are Our Favorite Super Bowl LVI Commercials: Do You Agree?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Partner For T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad Campaign
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com