Lottery.com Inks In-Vehicle Advertising Partnership With T-Mobile
- Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: LTRY) has signed an agreement with T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) to become the exclusive digital lottery brand for in-vehicle advertising. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Lottery.com will work with Marketing Solutions, T-Mobile's ad technology business, to reach audiences through video ads presented on screens inside rideshare vehicles.
- Lottery.com has the right as the exclusive digital lottery brand to execute comprehensive geo-targeted campaigns in jurisdictions where it offers its services.
- Price Action: LTRY shares are trading higher by 5.82% at $3.82 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
