EXCLUSIVE: Splash Beverage Group Receives Walmart Authorization for Tapout Energy Drink In Arkansas

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced Tuesday that through its existing distribution agreement with Central Distribution in Arkansas, Tapout, its high-performance energy drink will now be distributed through Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) in Arkansas.

Central Distribution, an Arkansas family-owned wholesale beverage distributor since 1935, will launch all three flavors of Tapout in 125 Walmart stores throughout Arkansas.

“We are humbled and thrilled to be given this opportunity by Walmart, and we believe that as more and more consumers become aware of the product, demand for it will continue to grow,” the company said in a statement. “This agreement puts us onto the shelves of the home state locations of one of the world’s greatest consumer destinations.”

The arrangement will begin with the initial launch in Bentonville, home to Walmart’s corporate headquarters. Tapout will be featured in all Walmart banners in Arkansas, including SuperCenters and Walmart Neighborhood Marts.

Splash Beverage Group owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria and Tapout performance hydration and recovery drink.