 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Splash Beverage Group Receives Walmart Authorization for Tapout Energy Drink In Arkansas

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Splash Beverage Group Receives Walmart Authorization for Tapout Energy Drink In Arkansas

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced Tuesday that through its existing distribution agreement with Central Distribution in Arkansas, Tapout, its high-performance energy drink will now be distributed through Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) in Arkansas.

Central Distribution, an Arkansas family-owned wholesale beverage distributor since 1935, will launch all three flavors of Tapout in 125 Walmart stores throughout Arkansas. 

“We are humbled and thrilled to be given this opportunity by Walmart, and we believe that as more and more consumers become aware of the product, demand for it will continue to grow,” the company said in a statement. “This agreement puts us onto the shelves of the home state locations of one of the world’s greatest consumer destinations.”

The arrangement will begin with the initial launch in Bentonville, home to Walmart’s corporate headquarters. Tapout will be featured in all Walmart banners in Arkansas, including SuperCenters and Walmart Neighborhood Marts.

Splash Beverage Group owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria and Tapout performance hydration and recovery drink.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBEV)

SBEV Landed TapouT In 125 Walmart Stores
Splash Beverage Group Inc. Secures Distribution For SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila With Gulf Distributing Of Alabama
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Splash Beverage Stock Plummets After Pricing Equity Offering At Discount
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: arkansas TapouTNews Penny Stocks Exclusives Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com