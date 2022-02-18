Mueller Industries Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 92%
- Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, an increase of 92% from the prior dividend of $0.13 per share.
- The dividend is payable on April 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2022.
- Price Action: MLI shares are trading higher by 1.30% at $58.49 on the last check Friday.
